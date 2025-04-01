Franklin Resources Inc. Has $333.30 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,199 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $333,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 76.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $565.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.23.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

