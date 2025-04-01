Franklin Resources Inc. Has $458.66 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $458,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.61 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.