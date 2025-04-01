Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after buying an additional 809,352 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,403,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,652 shares of company stock valued at $16,590,028. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

