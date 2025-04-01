General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Sells $278,071.17 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $278,071.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,192. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 34,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

