General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Sells $278,071.17 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $278,071.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,192. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
General American Investors Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 34,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $55.44.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Trading of General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.