Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

