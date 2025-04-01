Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Griffon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,812. Griffon has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

