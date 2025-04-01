Groupama Asset Managment Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Tesla were worth $67,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $875,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $833.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.