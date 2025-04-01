Groupama Asset Managment Takes $16.46 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,520,000 after buying an additional 154,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,556,000.

CYTK stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,425,881.75. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $91,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,329,980.32. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,834 shares of company stock worth $2,560,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

