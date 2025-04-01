Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GUG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 43,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,847. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

