Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 705.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,938 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 345,049 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 108,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $56,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

