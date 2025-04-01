Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ibotta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBTA traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 393,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52. Ibotta has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

