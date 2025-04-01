Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.18. 990,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,484,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Immunovant Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 16,845,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $98,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,242.40. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,510 shares of company stock valued at $813,686. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

