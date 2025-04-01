IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 49.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,181,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 36,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of IPGP opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

