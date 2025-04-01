iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Plans $0.28 Monthly Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2798 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,062. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

