iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4,121.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.