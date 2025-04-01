iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2728 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance

BRHY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

