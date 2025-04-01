iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.7% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
IBGK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
