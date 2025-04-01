iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.7% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IBGK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (IBGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2054 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2054. The fund will terminate in December 2054. IBGK was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

