iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 244,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 79,314 shares.The stock last traded at $136.59 and had previously closed at $137.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,248,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,903,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

