J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 34961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

About J Sainsbury

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

