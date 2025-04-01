J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 34961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JSAIY
J Sainsbury Price Performance
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.