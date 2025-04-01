JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,720,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 52,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 18,700,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,343,423. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

