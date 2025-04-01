Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Lagardere Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDDF remained flat at $21.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Lagardere has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Get Lagardere alerts:

About Lagardere

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.