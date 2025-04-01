Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,588 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

