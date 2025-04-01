Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 63,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

