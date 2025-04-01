Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.58 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

