Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,867.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,867.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,732.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,426,699.78. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

