Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.32.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Institutional Trading of Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.98%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

