mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Update

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
mBank Stock Performance
mBank stock remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. mBank has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79.
About mBank
