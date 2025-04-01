mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Update

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

mBank Stock Performance

mBank stock remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. mBank has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79.

About mBank

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

