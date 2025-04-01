Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Announces Earnings Results

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Microvast updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Microvast Trading Up 23.8 %

MVST stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $461.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.