Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.46 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,209,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.97 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

