National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,335,000 after purchasing an additional 688,414 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,742.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.