New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $954,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,147,000 after acquiring an additional 387,008 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 4.5 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.