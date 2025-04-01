NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 18,150,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 56,991,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

