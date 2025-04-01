Norges Bank Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,033,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,804.48. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

