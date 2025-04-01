Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,484,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TAP opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

