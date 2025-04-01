Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 51,481.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,127 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,824,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after buying an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5,473.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 479,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 470,717 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 544,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after acquiring an additional 382,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,886,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.7 %

NTNX opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

