O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $791,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,291.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $468.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.32. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

