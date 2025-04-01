OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 445,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

