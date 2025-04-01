Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GOFPY traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.62.

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

