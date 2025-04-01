Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 1,729,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orica Price Performance

Orica stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

