Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

