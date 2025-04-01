OV Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

OV Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $5,970,728.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,652.76. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,046 shares of company stock valued at $80,142,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.