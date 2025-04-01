Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,175,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 4,257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,688. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

