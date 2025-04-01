PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

