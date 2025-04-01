Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,589,000 after buying an additional 3,993,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 3,014,069 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

