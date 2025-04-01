Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

