Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $305.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.02.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

