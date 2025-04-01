Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

