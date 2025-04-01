PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 25696926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1. The firm has a market cap of £22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.63.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

