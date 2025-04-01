Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 23,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,117. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Presidio Property Trust makes up 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned about 0.93% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

