Principal Quality ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PSET)

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 3,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.