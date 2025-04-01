Principal Quality ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PSET)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 3,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.